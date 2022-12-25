Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer gave the Indian fans another moment to cherish, as their crucial partnership helped Team India defeat Bangladesh in the second Test match in Mirpur on Sunday. Starting Day 4 of the second Test in Dhaka on a forgettable note, Ashwin and Iyer played unbeaten knocks of 42 and 29 runs respectively as the KL Rahul-led side chased down the target of 145 with three wickets in hand. Mehidy Hasan Miraz became the star for Bangladesh as he took a five-wicket haul and put India in jeopardy but it was the unbeaten 71-run partnership between Ashwin and Iyer that gave India a memorable win over the hosts.

Ashwin, who played an unbeaten knock of 42 runs off 62 balls, struck a six and two boundaries off Mehidy Hasan Miraz and pulled his team out from the jaws of defeat.

The Indian dressing erupted in joy after Ashwin hit the winning boundary, as the likes of head coach Rahul Dravid, stand-in captain Rahul and Virat Kohli all breathing a sigh of relief.

Watch: The reactions of the fans and the Indian dressing room after Ashwin hits the winning boundary:

With India at 74 for seven chasing 145, Bangladesh were on course for their first ever Test win against their formidable neighbours before Iyer (29 not out off 46) and Aswhin (42 not out off 62) denied them with an unbeaten 71-run stand off 105 balls.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hazan Miraz (5/63) gave his all on way to a five wicket haul but it did not prove to be enough.

The come-from-behind win meant India wrapped up the series 2-0 to strengthen their chances of a second straight final appearance in the World Test Championship.

