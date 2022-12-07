India captain Rohit Sharma showed great bravery as he came out to bat with an injured thumb in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match series. Though Rohit's unbeaten knock of 51 runs couldn't prevent India from losing the series by 5 runs, it was delighting for fans to see the India skipper finally hitting top form. Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, however, the Hitman was asked about the extent of his back injury. The update from him wasn't all promising.

"Honestly, the thumb is not too great. Some dislocation on the finger, but not a fracture, which is why I could come and bat," he said.

When asked about the positives and negatives of the game, Rohit was quite disappointed to see India letting Bangladesh reach 271 after being 6 down for 69.

"I think when you lose a game, there are positives and negatives... From 70 for 6 to allowing them to 270-odd was not a great effort from the bowlers. The middle overs and back end are hurting us - it hurt us in the first game as well. We need to focus on what we need to do as individuals but not taking anything away from Mehidy and Mahmudullah. But we need to learn how to break partnerships and that's something that will hold you in good stead.

"In one-day cricket, it's all about partnerships like those guys did it. When you get 50, 70-run partnerships, you should make it 100-120 partnership. Having said that, we have a lot of things to look at and we need to be a bit brave and take more chances," he said.

It was the second successive time that India have lost an ODI series in Bangladesh. With only a solitary ODI to go, the team would be determined to make a comeback and go all-in in the forthcoming Test series afterward.

