India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI Live: Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. India made two changes as Umran Malik and Axar Patel replace Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen. Trying to pick up the pieces after a demoralising defeat, India's decorated top-order will be desperate to change the narrative and give a better account of itself against slow bowling in the do-or-die second ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Wednesday. Having failed to take the last wicket when Bangladesh needed more than 50 runs, Indian bowlers could not deliver but there is no denying the fact that a star-studded batting line-up needs to show more responsibility. The last time India played a bilateral series in Bangladesh was back in 2015 when under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the team lost the three-match series 1-2 and the only win came in the dead third rubber. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 2nd ODI Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur

IND v BAN Live: HERE ARE THE TEAMS! Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (capt), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

December 07 2022 11:05 (IST) IND v BAN Live: BAN WIN TOSS! Bangladesh have won the toss and Litton Das opts to bat. India make two changes as Umran Malik and Axar Patel replace Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen.

December 07 2022 10:43 (IST) IND v BAN Live: Stat attack Stat check: Bangladesh haven't lost an ODI series at home since October 2016. Today, Indian fans would want that record to stand.

December 07 2022 10:38 (IST) Hello and welcome! The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is in a must-win situation in the second ODI after losing the first ODI by a narrow one wicket margin.

