India and Bangladesh face each other in the first Test match of the two-match series, starting Wednesday, December 14. The match takes place at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Both the sides play against each other in the longest format after Bangladesh handed a shock 2-1 defeat to India in a three-match ODI series between the sides. It is worth noting that regular India skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the 1st Test due to a thumb injury and it is KL Rahul who will be leading the side in his absence. Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the entire series. Shami picked up a shoulder injury, while Jadeja is currently recovering from knee surgery.

When will India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test match start?

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test match will start on Wednesday, December 14.

Where will India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test match be played?

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Sponsored by Vuukle

What time will the India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test match start?

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test match will start at 9:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test match?

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test match?

India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Featured Video Of The Day

Father-Son Duo From Delhi Off To Qatar For FIFA World Cup