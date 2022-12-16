Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Live Updates: Eight-Down Bangladesh Trail India By 271 Runs
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match, Day 3 Live Updates: Bangladesh are eight down against India on the third day of the ongoing first Test match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.
India vs Bangladesh Live, 1st Test Match: India are in driver's seat.© AFP
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match, Day 3 Live Updates:Bangladesh are eight down against India on the third day of the ongoing first Test match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Ebadaot Hossain and Mehidy Hasan are currently batting at the crease. Kuldeep Yadav has claimed four wickets so far in the innings, while Mohammed Siraj has scalped three. Umesh Yadav has got one wicket. Earlier, India had scored 404 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara (90) and Shreyas Iyer (86) being the top run-getters. Stand-in India skipper KL Rahul had won the toss and opted to bat first vs Bangladesh. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE updates of Day 3 of the 1st Test Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
1st Test, India in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2022, Dec 14, 2022
Day 3 | Morning Session
BAN
141/8 (46.5)
IND
404
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
India won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.01
% chance to win
IND 87%
Draw 9%
BAN 4%
Batsman
Mehidy Hasan
20* (46)
Ebadot Hossain
17 (33)
Bowler
Mohammed Siraj
18/3 (10)
Kuldeep Yadav
37/4 (11.5)
- 09:03 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Play on Day 3 kicks off!Play on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chittagong has kicked off!
- 08:42 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Bangladesh aim to avoid follow-onStarting their first innings on Day 3, Bangladesh will be needing another 72 runs to avoid the follow-on. In all likelihood, India will look to bat on for the second time too as the pitch is deteriorating with time and batting in the final innings, by any chance, would be a tough challenge.
- 08:36 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to Day 3 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh. Bangladesh will resume at the score of 133 for 8. They trail India by 271 runs. Stay connected for the live updates, including scores, related to the game.
