India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match, Day 3 Live Updates:Bangladesh are eight down against India on the third day of the ongoing first Test match at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Ebadaot Hossain and Mehidy Hasan are currently batting at the crease. Kuldeep Yadav has claimed four wickets so far in the innings, while Mohammed Siraj has scalped three. Umesh Yadav has got one wicket. Earlier, India had scored 404 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara (90) and Shreyas Iyer (86) being the top run-getters. Stand-in India skipper KL Rahul had won the toss and opted to bat first vs Bangladesh. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India vs Bangladesh Live: Play on Day 3 kicks off! Play on Day 3 of the first Test between India and Bangladesh in Chittagong has kicked off!

December 16 2022 08:42 (IST) India vs Bangladesh Live: Bangladesh aim to avoid follow-on Starting their first innings on Day 3, Bangladesh will be needing another 72 runs to avoid the follow-on. In all likelihood, India will look to bat on for the second time too as the pitch is deteriorating with time and batting in the final innings, by any chance, would be a tough challenge. Starting their first innings on Day 3, Bangladesh will be needing another 72 runs to avoid the follow-on. In all likelihood, India will look to bat on for the second time too as the pitch is deteriorating with time and batting in the final innings, by any chance, would be a tough challenge. Share Link

India vs Bangladesh Live: Welcome guys! Bangladesh will resume at the score of 133 for 8. They trail India by 271 runs.

