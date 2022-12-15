Story ProgressBack to home
India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, 1st Test Match, Day 2: Shreyas Iyer In Spotlight As India Eye Good Total vs Bangladesh
IND vs BAN, 1st Test Match: Team India will begin the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh from 278/6, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
India vs Bangladesh Live, 1st Test Match, Day 2: Shreyas Iyer standing unbeaten at 82© AFP
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match, Day 2 Live Updates: Team India will begin the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at 278 for 6 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Shreyas Iyer is standing unbeaten on 82. The KL Rahul-led side lost some early wickets as they were three down for 43 runs. Later, Cheteshwar Pujara and Iyer stitched a 149-run partnership to propel Team India to a good total on the opening day. For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam scalped three wickets while Mehidy Hasan and Khaled Ahmed took two and one wicket, respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 2 of the 1st Test Match between India and Bangladesh straight from Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
1st Test, India in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2022, Dec 14, 2022
Day 1 | Stumps
BAN
IND
278/6 (90.0)
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
India won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 3.09
% chance to win
IND 58%
Draw 27%
BAN 15%
Batsman
Shreyas Iyer
82* (169)
Bowler
Taijul Islam
84/3 (30)
Mehidy Hasan
71/2 (18)
- 08:47 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: India in driver's seatThe pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram has good help for spinners. The fact that ball stays low at times is also an added advantage to the bowlers. Considering all those factors, India have a good total on board and anything over 300 could be a bonus.
- 08:15 (IST)India vs Bangladesh Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to Day 2 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh. India will resume at the score of 278 for 6 with Shreyas Iyer unbeaten at 82. The match kicks off at 9 AM IST. Stay connected for the live updates, including scores, related to the game.
