India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match, Day 2 Live Updates: Team India will begin the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh at 278 for 6 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Shreyas Iyer is standing unbeaten on 82. The KL Rahul-led side lost some early wickets as they were three down for 43 runs. Later, Cheteshwar Pujara and Iyer stitched a 149-run partnership to propel Team India to a good total on the opening day. For Bangladesh, Taijul Islam scalped three wickets while Mehidy Hasan and Khaled Ahmed took two and one wicket, respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)

India vs Bangladesh Live: India in driver's seat The pitch at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram has good help for spinners. The fact that ball stays low at times is also an added advantage to the bowlers. Considering all those factors, India have a good total on board and anything over 300 could be a bonus.

December 15 2022 08:15 (IST) India vs Bangladesh Live: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to Day 2 of the first Test match between India and Bangladesh. India will resume at the score of 278 for 6 with Shreyas Iyer unbeaten at 82. The match kicks off at 9 AM IST. Stay connected for the live updates, including scores, related to the game. Share Link

