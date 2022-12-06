The tour of Bangladesh began on a sorry note for Team India as they lost the opening ODI by just 1 wicket. Despite posting a low total of 186 runs on the board, India almost won the game, before a terrific 10th-wicket partnership from Bangladesh took the game away from them. A number of factors have been highlighted by former cricketers and pundits behind the team's loss. Dinesh Karthik, a veteran wicket-keeper batter, has also expressed his opinion on the topic.

Among the top reasons behind India's defeat that have surfaced since the conclusion of the match, are Rohit Sharma's bowling selection calls and the late dropped catches. But, Karthik feels it's the batting unit that should be blamed.

"They would know that they didn't bowl well in those last 6 overs. I think Rohit Sharma also missed a trick by not giving one of the spinners (an over). I think Shabaz had one, and Washington Sundar had 5. With the field spread out, just give them a carrot, dangle it in front of them and say common take on the spinner. But the ball was a little wet, I wouldn't know it from here but that's probably why Rohit didn't give them the ball. That's probably something he would've thought of. But, having said all of this, they haven't lost the game because of the bowling.

"What let them down for a large part was their batting. The bowlers did a phenomenal job in getting 9 wickets and take India into a strong position at the end of 40 overs. Things went awry after that. They didn't bat well in those last 8 overs, didn't stitch partnerships together, that was the main cause why this game has gone away from India," Karthik added.

After the end of the match, even India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that his batters need to put in a better show.

