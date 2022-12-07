India's tour of Bangladesh hasn't gone as Rohit Sharma's men had planned. After losing the first ODI of the series by a narrow margin of 1 wicket, the Indian team reached Mirpur for the second match. Ahead of the start of the second match, the International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a tweet on the 2nd ODI but mistakenly shared the image of the Canada cricket team. The tweet was deleted not long after but the netizens had already taken screenshots of the tweet and circulated it on social media by then.

Here's the tweet:

Someone at ICC Digital must fancy Canada's chances of winning today's Bangladesh-India game pic.twitter.com/sLPwJXgbTv — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) December 7, 2022

India, hoping to make a comeback in the second ODI, got off to a fine start with the ball as they sent 6 Bangladesh batters back to pavillion for a score of 69 runs. But, what happened next wasn't something that players would've thought even in their wildest dreams.

Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz orchestrated a stunning partnership of 148 runs for the 7th wicket, with the latter scoring an unbeaten century to take the team's total to a total of 271 runs.

It was the highest-ever seventh-wicket stand against India.

Miraz saved his best for the 50th over when he smashed Shardul Thakur for a couple of sixes, including a sweetly timed pickup shot, before reaching three figure-mark in the final ball of the innings.

The visitors had struggled to take the decisive last wicket in the series-opener and ran out of ideas on Wednesday as well after more than half of the Bangladesh line-up was sent back to the dressing room by the 19th over.

Miraz got a lot of his runs square of the wicket as his picked his gaps, especially against the spinners. He ended up with eight boundaries and four sixes. Mahmudullah too grew in confidence as his innings progressed. It took a brilliant one-handed catch from K L Rahul to dismiss him and end a memorable stand.

After Bangladesh opted to bat, Mohammad Siraj (2/73) troubled the batters with his incoming deliveries, Umran Malik (2/58) used his express pace to good effect while offie Washington Sundar (3/37) had them in discomfort with the extra bounce.

With PTI inputs

