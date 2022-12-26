With the 2-0 Test series triumph over Bangladesh, the Indian cricket team has given its World Test Championship qualification scenario a massive boost. Occupying 2nd spot in the points table at present, India only have a 4-match series against Australia to come before the WTC final takes place next year. Having suffered a defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the WTC final in the last cycle, the Indian team has a big opportunity to make things right this time around. But, they still have a few hurdles in their way before their progression to the final is confirmed.

India's World Test Championship final scenarios:

First and foremost, the Indian team would guarantee itself a spot in the WTC final if Rohit Sharma's men go on to beat Australia 4-0 in their forthcoming assignment. Such a result, with a PCT of 68.06%, would seal India's ticket to the final, no matter what other contenders' results are.

If India win 3-1 or 3-0 against the Aussies, their PCT would be 62.50%. Such a figure would also be enough for them to sail through to the final without dependence on other results.

In the case of a 2-0 or a 1-0 result against Australia, the Indian team's PCT would stand at 60.65%. Once again, such a tally is likely to be enough for India to book their spot in the final.

If the series doesn't produce a result (0-0, 1-1, or 2-2 draw), India's PCT would fall below the 60% mark. in such a case, India would want Australia to beat South Africa by a big margin in the following Test series. Even the results of the series between West Indies and South Africa, as well as New Zealand and Sri Lanka would need to go India's way.

In a case where India go on to lose the 4-match Test series against Australia, India would need South Africa and Sri Lanka to lose their forthcoming Test assignments comprehensively. This scenario only stands true for a 0-1 defeat for India. In the case of 0-2, 0-3, or 0-4 defeats, India would be virtually knocked out of the WTC final race.

