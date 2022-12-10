Ishan Kishan shattered a number of records as he slammed a double century against Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI in Chattogram on Saturday. Kishan broke Chris Gayle's world record by bringing up the fastest double century in the history of ODIs, taking only 126 balls to reach the mark. He was eventually dismissed for 210. Known for his hard-hitting batting at the top of the order, Kishan was drafted into the playing XI after captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the last match of the series due to a thumb injury. India went into the match 0-2 down in the series, but Kishan showed no signs of any nervousness as he took a toll on the Bangladesh bowlers.

Kishan shared a 290-run partnership with India legend Virat Kohli for the second wicket and it was Kohli's presence that helped Kishan to stay calm as he reached his maiden century in ODIs.

"I was batting with Virat bhai, and he was spot on with which bowlers I needed to select [to target]. I was on 95 and wanted to smack, but he calmed me down, saying it was my first hundred," Kishan said after India's innings got over.

He also rued the fact that there were a lot of overs left at the time he got out and had he stayed on he could have become the first player to score a 300 in ODIs.

"The wicket was too good to bat on. My intent was very clear. I am blessed to hear my name between such legends. I got out with 15 overs left. I could have got 300 also," he added.

Ishan Kishan is the fourth Indian batter and the 7th overall to have scored a double century in ODIs.

