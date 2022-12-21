Lionel Messi fever has gripped the world. After the Argentina great guided his team to a FIFA World Cup triumph with a win over France in the final at the Lusail Stadium in Doha on Sunday, Messi mania is just not stopping. From Buenos Aires to Kolkata, Argentina fans' revelry has not stopped since the World Cup win. Bangladesh also has a great number of Argentina fans. Their Test captain Shakib Al Hasan was recently seen practising with his national teammates in a Lionel Messi jersey ahead of the second Test against India, starting on Thursday.

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan Practises In Lionel Messi Jersey Ahead Of 2nd Test

India captain Rohit Sharma and pacer Navdeep Saini have been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh. He had incurred a thumb injury in the ODI series and is yet to recover. In a release, the BCCI confirmed of Rohit's absence from the second Test and also suggested that Sanii will be unavailable too. "Rohit Sharma is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team following his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka," BCCI said in a release.

"The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh.

"Navdeep Saini is also ruled out of the second Test owing to an abdominal muscle strain. The fast bowler will now report to the NCA for further management of his injury," the release further read.

