India batter Ishan Kishan etched his name in the history books by scoring the 'fastest double hundred in ODI history' as he slammed 210 off 131 balls in the 3rd and final ODI against Bangladesh. Ishan earned plenty of praise for his astounding effort with the bat that earned India a 227-run victory. After the match, Ishan was asked whether the knock would automatically earn him a spot in India's ODI team for the forthcoming assignments. The southpaw gave a cheeky response as the entire press room broke into laughter.

"I don't know, I don't think these things," Ishan said in response to the journalist's question on cementing a spot in India's ODI team. "All I can do is perform when I get a chance. I don't want to talk. I want to let my bat do the talking. Whether there is a place for me or not. Kishan ended his answer on a cheeky note, suggesting since he has hit a double hundred, maybe he has solidified his position in the process.

"Ab 200 kiya hai to kya pata.. (Now I've scored a double century so who knows...)," he said before breaking into laughter.

In the presser, Ishan was also asked about his batting position. Though the left-hander mostly opens the batting, he said that being a young player, he can't ask the team management to make him play in a specific position.

"Batting position, I think, other players also come through having batted at different positions. So being a young player, I can't complain and demand that you must bat me at this particular position," Kishan said. "At this level, it's about making use of the opportunities that are provided to you. That's how big players are made."

After losing the ODI series 1-2, India will shift their focus to the Test series which starts on December 14.

