Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Saina Nehwal On Birthday, Hopes For Shuttler's Quick Recovery

Updated: 17 March 2019 16:17 IST

Last week, Saina Nehwal said she was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis with mild pancreatitis.

Saina Nehwal was crashed out of All England Open in the quarter-finals. © Twitter

As Saina Nehwal turned 29 on Sunday, wishes poured in from all across the sports fraternity with India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar leading the birthday wishes along with his concern for the "inspiring" shuttler's health. Last week, 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal said she was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis with mild pancreatitis. "So some sad news. I was really going through acute stomach pain from last Monday. I managed to play few matches in All England with lot of pain and decided to skip Swiss Open and come back to India and find out the issue and I found out it's Acute Gastroenteritis with mild pancreatitis and the doctors have recommended me to get admitted and hopefully I recover soon out of it," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Wishing her on 29th birthday, Tendulkar said on Twitter: "Happy birthday to our very own Olympic medalist, @NSaina. Hoping for your quick recovery so you can continue to inspire the youth."

Male shuttler Kidambi Srikanth also wished Saina on her special day, saying: "Wishing you a very happy birthday, @NSaina. Have a smashing year ahead! 

India women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal joined in as she tweeted: "A very happy birthday @NSaina Wishing you a great and successful year ahead."

Struggling due to "acute gastroenteritis with mild pancreatitis", which she revealed later, Saina was crashed out of the All England Open badminton championships in the quarter-finals. She lost 15-21, 19-21 to World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles.

