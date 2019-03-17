Sachin Tendulkar Wishes Saina Nehwal On Birthday, Hopes For Shuttler's Quick Recovery

As Saina Nehwal turned 29 on Sunday, wishes poured in from all across the sports fraternity with India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar leading the birthday wishes along with his concern for the "inspiring" shuttler's health. Last week, 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal said she was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with acute gastroenteritis with mild pancreatitis. "So some sad news. I was really going through acute stomach pain from last Monday. I managed to play few matches in All England with lot of pain and decided to skip Swiss Open and come back to India and find out the issue and I found out it's Acute Gastroenteritis with mild pancreatitis and the doctors have recommended me to get admitted and hopefully I recover soon out of it," she wrote in an Instagram post.