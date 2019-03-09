 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

Parupalli Kashyap Chides Wife Saina Nehwal During All England Open Loss To Tai Tzu Ying

Updated: 09 March 2019 16:45 IST

Saina Nehwal went down 15-21, 19-21 in the 37-minute match against World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in the quarters of All England Championship.

Parupalli Kashyap Chides Wife Saina Nehwal During All England Open Loss To Tai Tzu Ying
Parupalli Kashyap reprimanded Saina Nehwal for her weak shot making during the match. © Twitter

When India's top shuttler Saina Nehwal was struggling in her match against World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan in the quarters of All England Championship, Commonwealth Games gold medallist and her husband Parupalli Kashyap reportedly admonished her for playing weak shots. Saina had suffered defeats in 14 out of the 19 clashes against the Taiwanese shuttler and Friday was no different as she once again went down 15-21, 19-21 in the 37-minute match. The time when the Indian was trailing 3-11 during the break in the first game, Kashyap gave Saina an earful.

"If you want to win the match, understand that you have to be disciplined. You are playing some stupid shots," Kashyap reprimanded Saina for her weak shot making during the break following which she made a comeback to reduce the gap to 12-14 in the first game.

However, the 28-year-old could not stop her opponent from further stretching her lead and win the match comfortably.

After the first game, Kashyap was once again heard advising Saina: "Control the shuttle and go for the shots, like you did in the end. You were lifting the drop shots again and again and leaving your court open."

It seemed Saina took her husband suggestions seriously as she took an 8-3 lead in the second game as she worked hard to corner the Taiwanese around the court.

However, Tai Tzu came up with her delectable skills to reduce the gap before Saina took an 11-8 lead into the break.

Once Tai Tzu took a 14-13 lead, there was no looking back as she ran way with a slight 21-19 margin to enter the finals.

Comments
Topics : Saina Nehwal Parupalli Kashyap Badminton
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Saina Nehwal was struggling in her match against World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying
  • Parupalli Kashyap reportedly admonished her for playing weak shots
  • Saina went down 15-21, 19-21 in the 37-minute match
Related Articles
All England Open: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out In Quarter-Finals
All England Open: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out In Quarter-Finals
All England Open 2019: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Enter Quarter-Finals
All England Open 2019: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Enter Quarter-Finals
All England Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth Advances; PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Knocked Out After Losing In First Round
All England Open 2019: Kidambi Srikanth Advances; PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Knocked Out After Losing In First Round
All England Championships: Despite Tricky Draw, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Look To Break 18-Year-Old Jinx
All England Championships: Despite Tricky Draw, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Look To Break 18-Year-Old Jinx
Sports Stars Salute Indian Air Force After Strike On Terror Camp
Sports Stars Salute Indian Air Force After Strike On Terror Camp
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.