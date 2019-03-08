 
All England Open: Saina Nehwal Knocked Out After Losing To World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying In Quarter-Finals

Updated: 08 March 2019 16:45 IST

All England Open: Saina Nehwal knocked out after losing to World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying in straight games.

Saina Nehwal crashed out of All England Open in the quarter-finals. © AFP

Saina Nehwal crashed out of the out of the All England Open 2019 badminton championships after losing 15-21, 19-21 to World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles quarter-finals on Friday. Later in the day, Kidambi Srikanth will take on World No.1 Kento Momota of Japan, who has beaten the Indian five times last season. A 2015 finalist, Saina Nehwal was blown away by the Taiwanese shuttler in straight games. The Indian shuttler had rallied her way to a 8-21 21-16 21-13 win over Denmark's Line Kjaersfeldt in a 51-minute contest on Thursday.

"She's a very good player and she fights right until the end. In this tournament I've not felt very well from the start as I've been suffering with diarrhoea but I'm just going on with that," Saina said after the match on Thursday. 

"In the first set I felt like I was not able to move as I was feeling really heavy and sluggish. In the second and third set I warmed up a bit more and got into the rhythm. I tried to catch her out as much as possible but it was not easy at all with the condition I'm in," she added.

Srikanth, who had disposed off France's Brice Leverdez 21-13 21-11 in the opening round, came into the second-round match with a 2-3 head-to-head record against Jonatan.

Srikanth lead 5-0 lead initially. Jonatan tried to dominate the net and narrowed the led to 5-7 before the Indian rode on his deception and a couple of angled returns to grab 11-7 advantage at the break.

Srikanth's tricky play kept Jonatan on his feet as he moved to 19-15 with two smashes and went to game point when his rival hit long. Two game points were saved by the Indonesian before the Indian unleashed a smash to grab the bragging rights.    

In the second game, Jonatan injected more pace in the rallies and grabbed the first six points. Srikanth was left to do the catch up act as Jonatan opened up a 11-6 lead at the breather and eventually took the match to the decider after converting nine game point opportunities.

In the third game, Srikanth added more power to his strokes while Jonatan committed simple errors to trail 2-7. Jonatan then took a medical timeout due to a problem in his left foot.

On resumption, the Indian grabbed a 11-4 advantage at the interval. Srikanth didn't allow the game to slip away after the interval even as Jonatan crumbled.

(With PTI inputs)

