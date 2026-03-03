When PV Sindhu boarded her flight on February 28, she was thinking about match preparation, court conditions and the long week ahead at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. Within 15 minutes of landing in Dubai, those thoughts were replaced by uncertainty. "I landed at around 1 pm. By 1.15 pm, all flights were suspended," Sindhu said, recounting the moment the scale of the disruption began to sink in. What initially appeared to be a routine delay soon escalated into a complete airspace closure. For hours, passengers waited without clarity.

Some of Sindhu's fellow Indian players had transited through Dubai just a few hours earlier and were already on their way to Birmingham. "If I had left a little earlier, I might have made it too," she reflected.

Chaos at the Airport

As the situation worsened, Dubai airport descended into confusion. Flights across terminals were cancelled. Immigration was temporarily shut. Internal trains stopped functioning. Thousands of passengers were left stranded, unsure whether to wait, reroute or abandon plans altogether.

Sindhu and her team were eventually told they would be moved to a transit hotel. Even that process took hours. Her coach, who had remained at the airport longer, heard a loud explosion-like sound barely 100 metres away. There was smoke. People began running. Airport authorities rushed passengers out and arranged transport to a different hotel.

"It was very frightening," Sindhu said quietly. Even after being shifted, the sense of danger lingered. From their hotel rooms, the team heard loud noises multiple times. Emergency alerts flashed across their phones, advising them to stay indoors and away from windows.

For elite athletes accustomed to high-pressure match situations, this was different.

The Moment of Realisation

For two days, Sindhu kept trying to find a way out - to England, to the tournament, to salvage something from the chaos.

She explored alternate routes. Could she return to Hyderabad or Bengaluru and fly onward from there? Could she transit through another country? Could she endure a 24-hour multi-city journey and still make it in time? Each option collapsed under the weight of full flights and closed corridors.

The decisive moment came when Emirates informed her that only flights to India were operating. There were none to London or anywhere close. By the time she could have reached Birmingham, the tournament would already have begun.

"It was disappointing because I had trained hard for this event," she admitted. But the conclusion was unavoidable: safety came first.

Trauma Beyond the Court

The incident left its mark. Her coach, who had been closest to the blast-like sound, was visibly shaken. Even in the relative safety of the hotel, the atmosphere was tense. "All of us were scared," Sindhu said. "But he experienced it more intensely."

Athletes often speak about resilience, about mental strength forged in competition. But the stress of being caught in geopolitical crossfire - even briefly - is a different kind of test.

Resetting will take time.

"It's not easy," she said. "You train so hard, and then something completely beyond your control prevents you from competing." Still, she believes the rhythm of training and competition will help her regain focus. "Badminton is something I truly enjoy. Getting back on court will help."

Ranking Questions and Administrative Relief

There were also practical concerns. Under Badminton World Federation regulations, top-ranked players who skip Super 1000 or Super 750 tournaments without valid reason can face a $5,000 penalty. Sindhu, a regular presence at the sport's biggest events, promptly wrote to the governing body explaining her circumstances.

The BWF responded quickly and waived the financial penalty, acknowledging the extraordinary situation. Discussions around ranking points are ongoing, with Sindhu - also a member of the Athletes' Commission - engaging in conversations to arrive at a fair solution.

In a sport where seeding can determine the trajectory of an entire tournament, those points matter.

The Journey Home

When a flight to India finally opened up, the relief was tempered by one last hurdle: navigating an airport overflowing with passengers desperate to return home. "It was extremely crowded. Everyone just wanted to be with their families," Sindhu said.

Airlines worked through manifests, contacting passengers individually. The Indian Consulate in Dubai coordinated support. When her plane eventually took off, Sindhu allowed herself a quiet moment of prayer - not for podium finishes, but for safe landing.

What Comes Next?

There is disappointment, yes. Missing the All England - one of badminton's most prestigious tournaments - is no small blow. But there is also gratitude. "I'm grateful to be back home safely," she said.

The road ahead is uncertain. The Swiss Open looms next on the calendar, but travel routes remain unstable and many international connections pass through the same affected corridor.

For now, Sindhu is home, recalibrating. Elite sport is built on precision - of timing, of training cycles, of peak performance windows. This week offered a stark reminder that some variables lie far beyond an athlete's control.

In the end, there was no medal to chase, no match to win. Only the quiet, overwhelming relief of returning safely - and the resolve to step back onto court when the world steadies again.