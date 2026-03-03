Indian star badminton player PV Sindhu has returned home following a harrowing experience in Dubai, where she was stranded amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Sindhu took to social media to confirm that she is back at her home in Bengaluru and expressed her gratitude to everyone involved in bringing her back to India safely. Sindhu, along with her team-including Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama-was stuck in Dubai and even had a narrow escape following an explosion near their place of stay. Although they were moved to a secure location, the tense situation and travel disruptions led the Olympic medalist to withdraw from the All England Championships.

"Back home in Bangalore and safe. The last few days have been intense and uncertain, but I'm truly grateful to be back. A heartfelt thank you to the incredible ground teams, Dubai authorities, airport staff, immigration, and every single person who stepped up and took such good care of us during a very difficult time. The empathy and professionalism meant more than words can say. For now, it's time to rest, reset, and figure out the next steps," Sindhu posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Indian ace was scheduled to face Thailand's Supanida Katethong in the opening round but with Dubai airspace and airport continuing to be closed, she will be forced to pull out of the tournament.

Earlier, former India coach Vimal Kumar told PTI that Sindhu, who even contemplated travelling to Oman by road, resigned herself to her fate.

"I have spoken to Sindhu this evening and she was really disappointed. She has resigned herself to her fate that she won't be able to make it," Vimal said on Monday.

"I told her (that) there are good things waiting to happen and she should focus on winning a Super 1000 in the year, or another world championships medal at home."

"It is tough for an athlete because she was really looking good and her entire team was excited about All England. She also thought about travelling via road to Oman but it would have been too risky, so she dropped the plans," Vimal added.

