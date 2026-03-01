India's badminton ace PV Sindhu, who is currently stuck in Dubai due to flight operations being suspended amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US-Israel, has shared a frightening update. She has been left stranded at Dubai Airport en route to the prestigious All England Open badminton tournament after rising tensions in the Middle East. On Sunday morning, she shared that there was an explosion close to the area where she and her team were stationed at the airport. Giving further details, the player said it was an "extremely tense" and "scary moment".

"The ordeal continues to unfold, and the situation is becoming more frightening by the hour. A few hours ago, there was an explosion close to where we were holed up at the airport. My coach had to quickly run out of the area as he was closest to the smoke and debris. It was an extremely tense and scary moment for all of us," Sindhu wrote on X.

The badminton ace revealed that she and her team have been moved to a more secure place now.

"We are all safe now and have been moved to a more secure place, thanks to the tireless efforts of the staff at Dubai Airport and the Dubai authorities. A special thanks as well to the Indian High Commission in Dubai for their incredible support and constant assistance in helping keep us safe," Sindhu said.

"For now, we are trying to get some rest and hold on to hope as we wait for things to settle," she added.

The US and Israel launched a major offensive on Iran on Saturday, with American President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to overthrow the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979.

The military strikes have led to the closure of airspace in the Gulf region and caused disruption to several flights, including Emirates and Air India.

