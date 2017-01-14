PBL 2017 Final, Live Badminton Score And Updates: Chennai Smashers Face Mumbai Rockets For Title

After overcoming Awadhe Warriors in the Premier Badminton League semifinal, Chennai Smashers will take on Mumbai Rockets in the PBL 2017 final on Saturday. All eyes will be on PV Sindhu as the Rio Olympics silver medallist leads Chennai's challenge in the final. Mumbai Rockets, on the other hand, will bank on Sung Ji-Hyun to continue her good run of form and win the crucial women's singles match on Saturday evening. Both teams boast of strong line-ups, and the final promises to be an exciting match-up between two formidable teams.

PV Sindhu has been in a good run of form in recent months, but if she comes up against Sung Ji-Hyun in the final, it will be anything but easy for the Indian badminton star.

Sung has emerged as one of the world's best in recent times, and a possible encounter against Sindhu will be eagerly followed by badminton fans across the country.

With all the singles encounters likely to be very close, the teams could use the doubles ties as their trump matches.