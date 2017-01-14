 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

PBL 2017 Final, Live Badminton Score And Updates: Chennai Smashers Face Mumbai Rockets For Title

Updated: 14 January 2017 17:22 IST

Chennai Smashers and Mumbai Rockets will face each for the Premier Badminton League 2017 title on Saturday. Catch all the live score and updates from the PBL 2017 match in Delhi.

PBL 2017 Final, Live Badminton Score And Updates: Chennai Smashers Face Mumbai Rockets For Title
PBL Live 2017: All eyes will be on PV Sindhu in Saturday's final. © AFP

After overcoming Awadhe Warriors in the Premier Badminton League semifinal, Chennai Smashers will take on Mumbai Rockets in the PBL 2017 final on Saturday. All eyes will be on PV Sindhu as the Rio Olympics silver medallist leads Chennai's challenge in the final. Mumbai Rockets, on the other hand, will bank on Sung Ji-Hyun to continue her good run of form and win the crucial women's singles match on Saturday evening. Both teams boast of strong line-ups, and the final promises to be an exciting match-up between two formidable teams.

PV Sindhu has been in a good run of form in recent months, but if she comes up against Sung Ji-Hyun in the final, it will be anything but easy for the Indian badminton star.

Sung has emerged as one of the world's best in recent times, and a possible encounter against Sindhu will be eagerly followed by badminton fans across the country.

With all the singles encounters likely to be very close, the teams could use the doubles ties as their trump matches.

Topics : Badminton Pusarla Venkata Sindhu Ajay Jayaram Prannoy Haseena Sunil Kumar Parupalli Kashyap Live Blogs
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Chennai Masters to Take on Mumbai Rockets in PBL Final
Chennai Masters to Take on Mumbai Rockets in PBL Final
Carolina Marin, Sameer Verma Guide Hyderabad Hunters to PBL Semis
Carolina Marin, Sameer Verma Guide Hyderabad Hunters to PBL Semis
Chennai Smashers Beat Awadhe Warriors 4-3 in PBL
Chennai Smashers Beat Awadhe Warriors 4-3 in PBL
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.