Indonesia Masters: Saina Nehwal Advances To Second Round, Sai Praneeth Knocked Out

Eighth-seeded Saina Nehwal came from behind to defeat Indonesia's unseeded Dinar Dyah Ayustine and advance to the second round of Indonesia Masters 2019 in Jakarta on Wednesday. And Sai Praneeth was knocked out of the tournament after losing 12-21, 16-21 to fourth seeded Chen Long from China in the opening round. Premier Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, who is seeded eight in tournament and PV Sindhu seeded second will participate in their respective matches later in the day.

Saina Nehwal registered her third win in all competitions over local shuttler Ayustine, defeating her in a three-game thriller which lasted 49 minutes.

In the opening game, Saina was outclassed by the Indonesian as she lost 7-21, without troubling her opponent much.

The second game went neck-and-neck till the first 12 points. However, from there on, Saina dominated the game and went on to close the game at 21-16.

In the deciding game, Saina dominated from the onset, leaving her opponent trailing 11-6 at the mid-game interval. She looked even better from there on as she went on to close the game and win the match at 21-11.

However, for Praneeth it turned out to be a lopsided contest as Chen Long dominated both the games from the start to outclass the Indian in straight games.