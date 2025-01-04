Sam Konstas' aggressive approach with the bat has caused a couple of headaches for Team India in the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. It has also seen the Indian players show some aggression towards the 19-year-old, headlined by the infamous shoulder clash between Konstas and Kohli. Now, Yashasvi Jaiswal has seemingly joined in, as he tried to sledge the opener in Hindi. Jaiswal added a little more spice as well, refusing to pronounce Sam Konstas' name properly.

With Konstas batting in the first session of Day 2, Jaiswal tried to get under the nerves of the young batter by sledging him in Hindi, a language Konstas does not know.

"Can't you find any shots now? Hey, Kontas, no shots anymore?" Jaiswal said in Hindi, in an attempt to taunt Konstas.

Konstas did not last long in the opening session of Day 2, getting out on 23 off 38 balls, at a strike rate of 60. Incidentally, it was Jaiswal who took the catch to dismiss Konstas, off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj.

Konstas' dismissal left Australia at 35/3. In response to India's first innings total of 185, Australia ultimately got all out for 181, giving the visitors a four-run lead.

Jaiswal then proceeded to get off to a flying start in the second innings, taking Mitchell Starc to the cleaners. Jaiswal hit Starc for four boundaries in the very first over of the Indian second innings.

However, Jaiswal's knock slowed down as well, before perishing for 22 off 35 balls.

Konstas has managed to have some heated encounters with the Indian players. At the end of Day 2, he had a war of words with Jasprit Bumrah. In the fourth Test, a shoulder clash between him and Virat Kohli saw the latter handed a fine deducting 20 per cent of his match fees.