Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has hailed Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah as potentially the "best fast bowler of all time," emphasising his "unique action" and unplayable deliveries. Bumrah, who led the Indian team in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, excelled as both captain and bowler. He picked up eight wickets, including a first-innings five-wicket haul, to guide his team to a commanding 295-run victory over Australia. Speaking on The Grade Cricketer podcast, Maxwell noted that Bumrah's greatness extends beyond wicket tallies when discussing his place among the 'greatest of all time' (GOAT).

"Bumrah is going to go down as potentially the best fast bowler of all time. It might not be about the number of wickets he takes across formats, but for the players who have faced him, it's incredibly difficult. He has such a unique action and an extraordinary ability with the ball. He's the complete package," said Maxwell.

"He can move the ball both ways, rush you with pace, and beat you on the inside and outside edges. Plus, he has an effective slower ball," he added.

Bumrah's stellar performance saw him climb to the number one spot in the ICC Test Bowler Rankings. His match-winning effort also earned him the 'Player of the Match' award, and he surpassed South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and Australia's Josh Hazlewood to reclaim his place as the top-ranked bowler in Test cricket.

Earlier this year, Bumrah rose to the top of the rankings following a nine-wicket haul against England in February. He briefly reclaimed the position in October after solid performances against Bangladesh before Rabada overtook him.

In 41 Tests, Bumrah has taken 181 wickets at an impressive average of 20.06, with best figures of 6/27 and 11 five-wicket hauls. His Test record in Australia is particularly remarkable, with 40 wickets at an average of 18.80, including two five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/33.

At home, Bumrah has claimed 47 wickets at an average of 17.19, with best figures of 6/45, including two five-wicket hauls. Away from home, he has been dominant, taking 134 wickets at an average of 20.38. Of his nine five-wicket hauls in foreign conditions, seven have come in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia), the most by any Indian bowler.

Bumrah's overall international record is equally impressive, with 419 wickets in 200 matches at an average of 20.80, including 13 five-wicket hauls. He has also excelled in ICC tournaments, taking 38 wickets in 20 ODI World Cup games and securing the 'Player of the Tournament' honour in India's triumphant ICC T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year. In that tournament, he took 15 wickets at an average of 8.26 with an economy rate of 4.17.

The second Test of the five-match series, a day-night pink-ball encounter, is scheduled to begin on December 6 at Adelaide.

