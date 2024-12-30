A huge DRS controversy erupted on Day 5 of the 4th Test between India and Australia as young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was controversially given out after he was caught behind by wicket-keeper Alex Carey. After Australia's appeal was turned down by the on-field umpire, captain Pat Cummins referred the decision to the third umpire from Bangladesh, Sharfuddoula Saikat. Jaiswal, batting on 84, went for a pull shot, but mistimed it as the ball went close to the face of the bat and his gloves. While the 'Snicko' didn't show any conclusive evidence of the ball touching either the bat or the glove, Sharfuddoula, after looking at different angles, gave the verdict in Australia's favour.

The decision left Jaiswal absolutely stunned and the batter confronted the on-field umpires before taking a long walk back to the dressing room.

The dismissal was key in the context of the match as India's suffered a lower order collapse after Jaiswal's dismissal.

Who is Sharfuddoula Saikat?

Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat, commonly known as Sharfuddoula, was born in Dhaka, Bangladesh on 16 October 1976.

He is a former first class cricketer, a left-arm leg spinner by trait, and played 10 matches for Dhaka Metropolis between 2000 and 2001.

After not finding much success as a cricketer, Sharfuddoula shifted focus on a career in umpiring.

Advertisement

He made his first-class umpiring debut in February 2007 in a match between Barisal Division and Sylhet Division.

In January 2010, he officiated his first international match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

However, earlier this year, Sharfuddoula became the first Bangladeshi umpire to be included in the Elite Panel of ICC Umpires.

He replaced the retiring Marais Erasmus of South Africa in the panel. The 48-year-old has already

Advertisement

Sharfuddoula holds a degree in International Relations from Dhaka University. He also did his MBA in Human resource management from American International University-Bangladesh.