The row between Indian players and media and Australian media over Indian players answering questions only in Hindi and to Indian media has escalated significantly, and it all started when all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja did not take any questions in English in an on-field press conference on Saturday. Jadeja had reportedly arrived late to the questioning session, and left without taking a question in English. However, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has jumped to Jadeja's defence, stating that there shouldn't be a problem if a player chooses to answer only in Hindi.

"What's wrong if the player wants to give an interview in Hindi?" posted Pathan on X.

What's wrong if the player wants to give interview in hindi? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 22, 2024

An Australian reporter could be heard stating that the entire situation was "disorganized and hopeless" after Jadeja left without answering any question in English.

The press conference row also trickled over to Sunday, with Indian pacer Akash Deep not taking any questions in English. The fact that Akash Deep - a player who does not speak English - was sent to attend the media meet, was described as a "crystal clear message" from Team India to the Australian media by Australian news outlet Channel 7.

Such has been the row over the incidents that a pre-planned friendly T20 match between media personnel from India and Australia, organized by Cricket Australia, has been cancelled.

Australian media have fallen into the bad books of the Indian players ever since Virat Kohli confronted a reporter and camera person for capturing photographs and videos of his family. The recent press conference row has only worsened matters.

With the series poised at 1-1 with two Tests to go and a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final on the line, these incidents have only heightened emotions.

India take on Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in the Boxing Day Test from December 26.