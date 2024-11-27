Legendary Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar took a brutal dig at the Australia media following Jasprit Bumrah and Co's stunning victory in the first Test match in Perth. India completely outplayed Australia by 295 runs to register a historic victory and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Following the win, Gavaskar recalled how the Australian media criticised Indian cricket or the cricketers in the past before adding that India's win in Perth proved them wrong. Gavaskar said that India's only win in Perth came way back in 2008 and recalled that it was right after the Indian cricket team was heavily criticised by the Australia media following the Andrew Symonds-Harbhajan Singh controversy. He said that even Suryakumar Yadav's catch in the T20 World Cup 2024 final was questioned by the Australian media.

“After that period of dominance from West Indies, Australia were on top for about 10-15 years, and that is why they did not face a defeat as big as this. Now Indian cricket, in the last 15 years....remember India's win at Perth in 2007/08 series came right after that controversy between Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds, which was followed by criticism from Australian media."

"So that win in Perth, and the win this time, it shows that each time Australian media goes against India...now remember that Suryakumar Yadav catch in T20 World Cup final. There was so many things being written in the media in Australia question the legality of that catch. How can you sitting right here in Australia question if Suryakumar's feet touched the ground? That is why our team showed that we are a side that will thrash you in this series,” he said during an interaction with India Today (as quoted by Fox Sports).

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday lauded Team India for the massive 295-run win over Australia in the Perth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India staged a stunning comeback from a series whitewash against New Zealand at home, defeating Australia by 295 runs in Perth despite being bowled out for a mere 150 runs in their first innings.

Speaking to ANI, Rajeev Shukla said that the triumph over Australia in Perth was of great importance. He added that both the Indian bowlers and batters performed well in the game.

The BCCI vice-president also confirmed that Rohit Sharma will be playing the upcoming second Test and lead the side against the Aussies.

"The victory in Perth is of great importance. Our bowlers and batsmen played very well...Rohit Sharma will be playing the second test as the Captain...," Rajeev Shukla told ANI.

(With ANI inputs)