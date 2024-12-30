Indian cricket team batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was left fuming following a controversial DRS decision on Day 5 of the fourth Test match in Melbourne on Monday. Jaiswal was looking in brilliant form against the Australia bowlers but his gritty knock came to an end as he was caught behind off the bowling of Pat Cummins. During the 71st over of India's second innings, Jaiswal decided to pull a short delivery from Cummins but the ball went behind and was caught by Alex Carey. While the umpire did not think that there was any edge involved, the Australia cricketers looked confident as they opted for a review.

"I can see the ball has made contact with the gloves. Joel, you need to change your decision."



And with that, Jaiswal is out! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/biOQP4ZeDB — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 30, 2024

There was no spike on the snickometer or any distinct sound that showed that the ball came in contact with Yashasvi's bat. However, the third umpire believed that there was clear deviation in the path of the ball due to a contact with the bottom glove. The third umpire decided to overturn the decision that resulted in Yashasvi engaging in a heated conversation with the on-field officials before leaving the ground.

While Sunil Gavaskar, Deep Dasgupta and Irfan Pathan protested against the overturning of the decision, Ricky Ponting said on commentary that he believes that there was no doubt about the dismissal.

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin posted a couple of cryptic posts amid the struggle of the skipper Rohit Sharma and the Indian side on Day 5 of the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Melbourne.

Rohit, who has been struggling for form, did all the hard work but eventually returned to the dressing room with nothing to show for it.

Instead of going all guns blazing, Rohit adopted a defensive stance and mustered up nine runs after facing 40 deliveries. After effectively dealing with the pace threat, he decided to take on his counterpart Pat Cummins.

His attempt to flick the ball away resulted in a thick outside edge, which carried to Mitchell Marsh at gully. With his head and shoulders slumped, Rohit returned to the dugout and left the floodgates open.

