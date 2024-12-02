Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, the main architects behind India's massive 295-run win over Australia in the 1st Test in Perth, skipped the two-day pink-ball practice match against Prime Minister's XI. Instead, the two were seen facing off against each other in an intense net session at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. It was a no show from Kohli and Bumrah as the duo did not feature at all in the second day of the tour game after the opening day of the match was completely washed out.

In a viral video, Bumrah, the architect behind India's thumping win over Australia at the Optus Stadium, was seen bowling to Kohli, who regained his confidence after smashing his 30th Test century last week.

Virat Kohli vs Jasprit Bumrah in nets at Canberra.

In Bumrah and Kohli's absence, young pacer Harshit Rana starred with the ball, while Shubman Gill shrugged off all concerns over his injury with a calm and composed half-century in the pink-ball practice match.

Rana returned figures of 4/44 while Gill smashed an unbeaten 50 before retiring hurt. Like Gill, India captain Rohit Sharma returned to action after missing the series-opener, but failed to fire with the bat.

It was a 46-overs-a-side affair, which India dominated after going past PM XI's total of 240, piling up 257 for 5 in the alotted overs.

Rohit persisted with the opening combination of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, dropping himself down to number four. However, his own game time was limited to 11 deliveries as he edged one to the slips under the night lights.

The biggest piece of news for India was Gill's batting. A cracking square cut first up off seamer Mahli Beardman indicated that his fractured left thumb has completely healed and he is ready to play the Adelaide game.

He looked pretty comfortable against Scott Boland, whom he faced during his second spell.

Gill punished the pacers and spinners alike with seven boundaries before he retired after facing 62 balls.

Jaiswal (45 off 59 balls) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (42 off 32 balls), both players with virtually no experience of facing the pink ball at domestic level, threw their bats around and got some runs.

Rishabh Pant also didn't come out to bat, much to the disappointment of the 1000-odd Indian fans present at the Manuka Oval.

