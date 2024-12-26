India's talismanic cricketer Virat Kohli finds himself in the spotlight over an avoidable clash with Australian teenager Sam Konstas. As the Aussie debutant took Indian bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah to cleaners on Day 1 of the 4th Test at the MCG, Kohli looked to unnerve the batter by trying a few tricks in his bag. The India star seemed to have deliberately shoulder-pushed Konstas on Thursday, hoping to get under his nerves, but the act resulted in a huge altercation in the middle. Ex-cricketers like Ricky Ponting and Michael Vaughan even demanded an ICC sanction for Kohli over the incident.

Sharing his opinion on the incident, Ponting suggested that the umpires and match referee are bound to look at the incident and act against Kohli's attempt to instigate aggression.

"Virat walked one whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation," Ponting said on Channel Seven. "No doubt in my mind whatsoever.

"I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage. Every fieldsman on the ground knows where the batsmen will congregate and get together.

Ponting also defended his countryman, suggesting that the 19-year-old looked up late and couldn't do much to avoid the shoulder push by Kohli.

"It looked to me that Konstas looked up really late, and wouldn't even know anyone was in front of him. That man on-screen there (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer," Ponting said.

Kohli and Konstas come together and make contact #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/adb09clEqd — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2024

Even former England captain Michael Vaughan echoed Ponting's sentiments, saying the match referee is expected to seriously look into the matter and act against Kohli.

"I have no doubt that the umpires and the referee will have a good look at that. Fielders should be nowhere near the batsman at that stage. Every fieldsman on the ground knows where the batsmen will congregate and get together.

Advertisement

"It looked to me that Konstas looked up really late, and wouldn't even know anyone was in front of him. That man on-screen there (Kohli) might have a few questions to answer," Ponting said.

"Yes, he would," Vaughan said when asked whether the match referee, Andy Pycroft, would look into this matter.

What ICC Rulebook Says On The Incident:

The incident comes under Law 2.12: Inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee, or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match.

The rule further says: " Note: Any form of inappropriate physical contact is prohibited in cricket. Without limitation, Players will breach this regulation if they deliberately, recklessly and/or negligently walk or run into or shoulder another Player or Umpire. When assessing the seriousness of the breach, the following factors (without limitation) shall be taken into account: (i) the context of the particular situation, including, without limitation, whether the contact was deliberate (i.e. intentional), reckless, negligent, and/or avoidable; (ii) the force of the contact; (iii) any resulting injury to the person with whom contact was made; and (iv) the person with whom contact was made. Level 1 (Level 1 is available only in the case of contact with Players, Player Support ..."

The final decision on the matter will be taken by the ICC match referee Andy Pycroft. If Pycroft feels it was a Level 2 offence, Kohli could be handed 3-4 demerit points. Such a case could see Kohli being suspended from participating in the next match. If only a Level 1 offense is considered, Kohli could escape with just a fine.