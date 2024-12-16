Australian cricket team batter Travis Head continued his stunning run of form as he slammed a brilliant hundred on Day 2 of the third Test match against India in Brisbane on Sunday. During his sensational 152-run knock, he hardly gave any chances to the Indian bowlers and even star pacer Jasprit Bumrah struggled to bother him. During the innings, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja were heard creating a strategy to dismiss the in-form opener. In a video going viral on social media, Kohli was seen asking Jadeja to bowl a bit faster and Pant agreed with the suggestion given by the star batter.

However, the tactic did not work out at that time. Head was finally dismissed by Bumrah but not before he was able to slam 152 runs off 160 deliveries with the help of 18 fours.

Twin century-makers Travis Head and Steve Smith put on a magnificent fourth-wicket partnership as Australia reached a commanding 405-7 at stumps on day two of the third Test against India on Sunday.

Head scored a blistering 152 and Smith a gritty 101 at the Gabba in Brisbane to put Australia in a strong position to go 2-1 up in the five-Test series.

With rain forecast over the next three days, India seem to have virtually no chance of winning the match and can only realistically hope for a draw.

After all but 13.2 overs of the first day were washed out on Saturday, India started strongly with three wickets in the first hour.

But Head and Smith batted India out of the game despite a superb spell from pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (5-72) after tea with the second new ball.

(With AFP inputs)