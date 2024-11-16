The upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy holds immense importance for Virat Kohli as the former India captain is under pressure to regain his form. After failures in back-to-back home series' against Bangladesh and New Zealand, respectively, the five-match rubber against Australia is being viewed as a make-or-break tour of his illustrious career. Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar feels Australia are well-aware of Kohli's lean patch, suggesting that the hosts will not give him enough room to settle.

"Virat knows exactly what's going to be planned. They'll start with that line outside the off-stump and gauge what his mood is. These days he looks to leave balls outside the off-stump and if they have anything that is pitched right up, he will look to drive," Manjrekar said during an interaction with Star Sports.

Manjrekar was of the opinion that the Australian team will try to target him by bowling outside the off-stump, and may even target his body if that plan doesn't work.

"Nowadays, they are also trying to cramp him for room and attack his body because he loves to get forward so much. So that is something New Zealand tried, which is very smart. And then if he is so focused outside off, that typical one of landing a ball on the middle stump which Josh Hazlewood would try," he added.

Kohli's current form is a cause for concern. In 19 international matches this year, the 80-time centurion has managed to score only 488 runs at an average of 20.33, with just two half-centuries in 25 innings and a highest score of 76. His struggles in Test cricket have been particularly troubling, given his past dominance in the format.

From 2016 to 2019, Kohli was at the peak of his career, amassing 4,208 runs at an astonishing average of 66.79, including 16 centuries and 10 fifties. He also set a record with seven double centuries, the most by a captain in Tests. However, since 2020, his form has dipped dramatically, scoring 1,838 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, with only two centuries and nine fifties.

