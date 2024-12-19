Travis Head has proven to be a nightmare for Team India but Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj devised the perfect plan to get him out in the second innings of the third Test in Brisbane. Head slammed a stunning 152 in the first innings, making it seem like no Indian bowler could challenge him. But India had a plan for Head in the second innings. Stump mic footage showed us the behind the scenes of India's planning, which involved Kohli urging Rohit to follow his plan.

In a video released by Star Sports, Siraj can be seen telling that he will bowl to Head from over the wicket. Initially, Rohit discourages it, while Kohli approves of the idea.

Rohit reasons that bowling from over the wicket would allow Head to open up his arms and make it easier for him. But Kohli intervenes.

"No, no. Let him bowl from over the wicket. There's a chance of getting him (Head) out with the scrambled seam. Let him bowl at the middle stump, and set a deep square-leg fielder for the inswing," Kohli tells Rohit.

Watch: Kohli-Siraj trap Travis Head

The plan works to perfection. Head tries to swing but ends up taking a top edge, which is easily caught by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

It stopped Head's excellent run of form against India, which saw him register 89, 140 and 152 in three consecutive innings. He got out for only 17 off 19 balls, leaving Australia at 60/6 in the second innings.

Earlier, Head had mentioned post-play on Day 2 that frequent games between India and Australia have helped him to adapt and adjust to the Indian bowlers. Head boasts a phenomenal record against India since 2023, and has played match-winning knocks against India in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final, 2023 World Cup final and the second Test of the ongoing series.

However, Kohli and Siraj's planning ensured that there was another surprise awaiting Head.