Star batter Virat Kohli confronted on-field umpire Richard Illingworth after Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was controversially given not out, following India's DRS appeal for an LBW. Illingworth had initially given Marsh not out after Ravichandran Ashwin's delivery hit him on the pad. Third umpire Richard Kettleborough said he couldn't find conclusive evidence to overturn Illingworth's on-field call, despite the replays suggesting otherwise. Kohli was visibly miffed at the decision and he made sure to let his disappointment known to Illingworth.

In fact, Kohli reminded Illingworth about KL Rahul's dismissal in the first Test. For the unversed, Rahul was controversially given out despite both bat and pad close to the ball at the time of contact. On the contrary, the on-field umpire gave Rahul out.

"KL's was the same in Perth, two spikes. One was bat and one was pad," Kohli told Illingworth.

Travis Head blazed a sparkling 140 as Australia were dismissed for 337 to seize control of the day-night second Test against India on Saturday.

Resuming on 86-1, they were all out in the third over after tea with Marnus Labuschagne chipping in with a gritty 64 to give them a first innings lead of 157.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with 4-61 while Mohammed Siraj grabbed 4-98.

Australia are looking to level the five-match series after a crushing 295-run defeat in the opener in Perth.

It was a typically flamboyant knock from Head on his home ground and in front of a big crowd urging him on.

Batting at five, the 30-year-old scored at almost a run a ball, slamming 17 fours and four sixes as Australia replied to India's 180.

Head finally succumbed to a rampaging Siraj, clean-bowled, with the pair exchanging angry barbs in the aftermath before the tail was mopped up.

(With AFP Inputs)