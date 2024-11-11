Virat Kohli landed in Australia on Sunday night, 12 days before the start of the first Test in Perth on November 22. Kohli, therefore, became the first of a large group of Team India players set to arrive in Australia. The rest of the Indian team will arrive in two batches, with the first one consisting the likes of Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. Team India are set to practise at the WACA Ground in Perth, ahead of the first Test.

Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan and uncapped fast bowler Harshit Rana are among those scheduled to fly to Australia in the second batch. Captain Rohit Sharma will not go yet, with his availability for the first Test still in question due to personal reasons.

As per reports, Kohli had been spotted at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Sunday night, along with wife Anushka Sharma and children Vamika and Akaay. Kohli had requested privacy from the paparazzi, asking them to not click photographs of his wife and children. However, Kohli did pose for pictures himself.

Kohli heads into the year-ending Border-Gavaskar Trophy having averaged only 22.72 in Tests during 2024. However, despite questions over form, head coach Gautam Gambhir defended him in a press-conference before the tour.

"I have no concerns over Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's form. The hunger in the dressing room is important for me, and I feel there is a lot of hunger. We have a lot of experienced players who have played in these conditions. Those inputs will be crucial for the young players," Gambhir said on Kohli and Rohit's form.

Kohli managed only 93 runs in three Tests as India slumped to a humiliating 0-3 home Test series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand. However, Kohli averages 54 in Tests in Australia, with six centuries there.