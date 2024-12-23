Star India batter Virat Kohli has been labelled as "bully" after his recent argument with a female journalist earlier this week. This comes after Kohli lashed out at Nat Yoannidis, a local journalist upon landing with his family at the Melbourne Airport. Kohli was seemingly unhappy with the journalist for filming his kids without his permission, citing privacy concerns. The 36-year-old had also warned Indian journalist in the past, against clicking pictures of his son and daughter. However, this rule doesn't apply in Australia as the journalist are free to record and click pictures of the celebrities.

Kohli urged the journalist to delete the images and videos of his kids, but asked her to keep his solo ones. He was also seen shaking hands with the journalists upon getting assurance that they were not filming his kids.

Now, a Nine Sports journalist has lashed out at Kohli, labelling the former India captain as a "bully". He slammed Kohli for "berating" the female reporter.

"Nat was out there with a cameraman, a Channel 7 reporter was out there with his cameraman and they were doing what we do on a daily basis essentially, and that's be at the airport to actually get identities, whether they're politicians, whether they're sporting identities or whatever. He took umbrage, he being Virat Kohli, to the fact the cameras were focused on him," Jones was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

"Well duh! You're a batting superstar, you're a global superstar in the world of cricket, and he takes umbrage to the fact that the attention is focused on him. What really got my back up when I saw the footage was that he turned around to the three blokes, the two cameramen and the reporter from Channel 7, and said you guys are OK, it's her," he added.

"Really? Big tough man, Virat. And then he stood over this girl, Nat Yoannidis, who's about five foot one, five foot two, and just absolutely berated her. You're nothing but a bully, Virat," a fuming Jones said.