With Virat Kohli in town, the Australia media has shifted its focus towards the former India captain, even though he doesn't have the leadership duties this time around. However, Kohli the captain, especially in Australia, was a different beast. After all, he is the first Indian captain to lead his side to a Test series win in Australia. With Rohit Sharma, still stranded in Mumbai, set to skip the first Test in Perth, Jasprit Bumrah is the designated vice-captain and he will walk out at the toss next Friday when the first Test gets underway at the Optus Stadium.

However, it's Kohli who has been getting all the attention from the Australian media. Several local publications are leaving no stones unturned to endorse "The King".

"A Heavy Crown," a title on the main page of the Sydney Morning Herald read, with huge picture of beside it.

However, The West Australian took the headline act to the next level, describing Kohli as the "King of Cricket".

THE FRONT COVER OF "THE WEST AUSTRALIAN SPORT"



However, these publications are also not missing the opportunity to remind that Kohli has put up underwhelming performances in red-ball cricket over the last five years.

Kohli's current form is a cause for concern. In 19 international matches this year, the 80-time centurion has managed to score only 488 runs at an average of 20.33, with just two half-centuries in 25 innings and a highest score of 76. His struggles in Test cricket have been particularly troubling, given his past dominance in the format.

From 2016 to 2019, Kohli was at the peak of his career, amassing 4,208 runs at an astonishing average of 66.79, including 16 centuries and 10 fifties. He also set a record with seven double centuries, the most by a captain in Tests. However, since 2020, his form has dipped dramatically, scoring 1,838 runs in 34 Tests at an average of 31.68, with only two centuries and nine fifties.

The recent home Test series against Bangladesh and New Zealand further highlighted his struggles. Kohli scored just 192 runs in 10 innings at an average of 21.33, with only one half-century. This decline in performance saw him slip out of the Top 20 in the ICC Men's Test batting rankings for the first time in a decade.

