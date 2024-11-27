India registered a terrific 295-run victory over Australia in the first Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar series. After getting bundled out for just 150 in the first innings, Jasprit Bumrah and co bounced back in style and dominated Australia in all the departments and took 1-0 lead in the series. Centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli helped India set a whopping target of 534. Later, the visitors bundled out Australia for 238, courtesy of terrific spells from skipper Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Amid the ongoing series, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela sent a heartfelt message for India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Two years ago, Urvashi grabbed a lot of limelight after she stated in an interview that someone named "RP" waited at a hotel lobby to meet her.

Following this, she went on to accuse the media for overhyping the issue. However, in a recent interaction with Filmygyan, the "Sanam Re" actress was asked to give a hashtag to Pant. To which, she said, "All the best for Australia."

Talking about Pant, the 27-year-old star failed to give a remarkable performance in the first Test against Australia. He got dismissed for 37 and 1 in the match. However, he will look to bounce in the upcoming second Test, which will be played in Adelaide from December 6.

Meanwhile, Pant also created history as he became the costliest buy in the history of IPL auction. The wicketkeeper-batter was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 27 crore, ending his nine-year-long association with Delhi Capitals.

"The journey with Delhi Capitals has been nothing short of amazing. From the thrills on the field to the moments off it, I've grown in ways I never imagined. I came here as a teenager and we grew together over the last nine years," wrote Pant on his Instagram post.

"What made this journey all worthwhile is you, The fans. You've embraced me, cheered for me an stood by me in one of the toughest phases in my life. As I move on, I carry your love and support in my heart. I'll look forward to entertain you whenever I take the field. Thank you for being my family and making this journey so special," he added.