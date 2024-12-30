India's hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) Final was dealt a massive blow as the Rohit Sharma-led side slumped to a 185-run loss in the fourth Test encounter in Melbourne on Monday. Thanks to the victory, Australia took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series with only one game remaining which will be played in Sydney. The defeat means that India are third with a PCT of 55.89 while Australia are second with 58.89.

In order to qualify for the WTC Final, India will have to win their final game against Australia and hope that Australia fail to register a single win in their two-match series against Sri Lanka.

South Africa has already book their WTC Final berth with a win over Pakistan on Sunday.

Australia beat India by 184 runs in the fourth Test to take a 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Chasing a 340-run target, India were bowled out for 155 in 79.1 overs on day five.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (84 off 208) fought a lone battle for the visitors with his second half century of the game.

Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant (30 off 104) batted out the entire second session to take India to 112/3 but the latter's fall opened the doors for the home team.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins was the standout bowler, striking thrice in a relentless display of fast bowling.

Resuming the day at 228 for nine, Australia were bowled out for 234.

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah (5/57) expectedly led the show with a five-wicket haul.

(With PTI inputs)