The Indian cricket team kept World Test Championship (WTC) Final dreams alive with a comprehensive victory over Australia in the first Test match in Perth on Monday. India were dealt a massive blow after they slumped to a 0-3 Test series loss against New Zealand at home. However, this victory in Perth means that they claimed the top spot with a PCT of 61.11. Australia lost one spot as they are second with 57.69. Sri Lanka are third with 55.56. New Zealand are also in the running with 54.55 while South Africa are currently fifth with a PCT of 54.17.

India recorded a dominant 295-run win in the first Test after dismissing Australia for 238 in their second innings on day four on Monday.

With the thumping win, India lead the five-match series 1-0.

It did not take long for India to complete formalities after reducing Australia to 227 for eight at tea. Chasing 534, the hosts were all out shortly after the break.

Travis Head (89) and Mitchell Marsh (47) showed fight in an otherwise underwhelming batting performance by the hosts. Alex Carey (36) was the last man to be dismissed.

Three wickets fell in the afternoon session after Mohammed Siraj reduced Australia to 104 for five at lunch.

India made a remarkable comeback after getting bowled out for 150 on the opening day as Australia were limited to 104 in response.

The second test begins in Adelaide from December 6.

