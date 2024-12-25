India are all set to face Australia in the highly-anticipated Boxing Day Test from Thursday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This will be the fourth Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar series, which is currently levelled 1-1. India won the opening game by a whopping total of 295 runs in Perth but the hosts bounced back in style in the second match and won by 10 wickets. However, the third match ended in a draw, due to rain in Brisbane. Both the teams are now eager to taken a crucial lead in the series.

Ahead of the fourth Test, veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara has suggested that Rohit Sharma and co should opt for an extra pacer, in order to strengthen the bowling attack.

"I think the bowling lineup is something which India needs to work on. I feel that (Jasprit) Bumrah, (Mohammed) Siraj and Akash Deep, they are doing a good job. (Ravindra) Jadeja and Nitish (Reddy) both have contributed well with the bat," said Pujara while speaking to ESPNcricinfo.

"But we are lacking one bowler and India will have to add another bowler if possible and maybe try and reduce a batter. I don't know. I'm unable to find the right 11 at the moment because I don't see a lot of changes going into the next Test match," he added.

As far as India's bowling is concerned, Bumrah has been a standout performer for the visitors, taking 21 wickets in three matches. This includes five-wicket hauls and a four-wicket haul.

Mohammed Siraj has also been a good performer with 13 wickets in three matches. However, the young Harshit Rana did not deliver as per the expectations as he took only four wickets in two matches.

On the other hand, Akash Deep got only one game, where he scalped three wickets. It is highly likely that he will retain his place in the fourth Test. All-rounder Nitish Reddy impressed everyone with the bat but took only three wickets in as many matches.