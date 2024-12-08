The face-off between pacer Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head became the major highlight of the pink-ball Test between India and Australia in Adelaide. Pat Cummins and co brutally thrashed India and claimed a big 10-wicket victory on Day 3 of the match. With this win, Australia levelled the five-match series 1-1. The hosts completely dominated the Rohit Sharma-led side in all the departments and claimed a deserving win. However, Siraj and Head's controversy grabbed everyone's attention and as per the destiny's plan, it had a fairytale ending.

It all started with Siraj bowling out Head on Day 2 and giving him a fiery send-off. Resulting which, the Adelaide crowd showered some boos on Siraj. Following the day's play, both the players narrated their respective versions of the incident.

Travis head celebration after taking mohammed siraj catch

#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/SfmLHc6PZL — Neeraj Singh (@neerajksingh07) December 8, 2024

However on Day 3, when India were nine wickets down, Siraj mistimed a shot on Scott Boland's delivery and Head took an excellent catch to dismiss the Indian pacer. After taking the catch, Head punched the air and then went on to show the pink ball to his home crowd.

Few moments before his dismissal, both Siraj and Head were seen having a chat and even hugging to sort their differences out.

Earlier, Head claimed that he said "well bowled" after being castled by a low toss, a statement the Indian dismissed as a lie.

“It was a good battle. I loved bowling to him. He has batted really well for his 140,” Siraj told Harbhajan Singh during an interaction on Star Sports.

“When you get hit for a six on your good ball, it kind of gets annoying. It ignites your passion. When I got him out, I celebrated but he abused me,” said Siraj. “It's a lie that he said ‘well bowled' to me."

The third Test between India and Australia will kick-start from December 14 at The Gabba.