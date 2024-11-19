The entire cricket world is rallying behind Virat Kohli to produce an upturn in his form, after what has been a dismal year for the talismanic batter. In the 3-match Test series against New Zealand, Kohli even failed to cross the 100-run mark cumulatively in 6 innings. As he arrives in Australia, a happy hunting ground over the years, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has backed him to regain his mojo and steer the team forward with his runs in the series.

Ganguly also made a bold remark on Virat's career, suggesting this might be the last time the star batter will feature against Australia Down Under. Already 36, Kohli might not be a part of the Indian team when the unit arrives in Australia again in a few years' time for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"Absolutely, he is a champion batter," Ganguly told RevSportz when asked if he is backing Kohli to make it count in Australia.

"And he has had success in Australia in the past. He scored four hundreds in 2014, scored a hundred in 2018 as well. He will want to make this series count, and he will also know this could be the last time he is touring Australia to play Test cricket. So, in every sense, this is a massive series for Kohli. I don't want to read too much into the New Zealand series. The pitches did not allow good batting. In Australia, he will enjoy the conditions. There will be good pitches. I am backing Virat to deliver in Australia in this series," he asserted.

Kohli only registered one 50+ score in 6 innings as India stumbled to a 0-3 whitewash at home against the Kiwis. This year so far, Virat has only scored 250 runs in 12 Test innings, across six matches at an average of 22.72. He doesn't have a single Test ton to his name this year.

In Australia, however, he has aggregated 1352 runs in 13 Tests at a sublime average of 54.08, which includes 6 centuries.