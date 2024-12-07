Rohit Sharma's return to the Indian team didn't go as planned, with the India captain only scoring three runs before being dismissed by Australia's Scott Boland. Rohit returned to the middle order after years of top-notch performances as an opener, primarily because of KL Rahul's superlative show at the top in Perth. However, not much went right for the India skipper who was dismissed LBW by Boland after spending only minutes on the pitch. Rohit's dismissal also prompted a send-off from Australia great Adam Gilchrist who couldn't resist pointing out the Indian captain's flaws while commentating.

Boland came into the Indian team after an injury ruled out Josh Hazlewood from the day-night clash. While there's no denying that Hazlewood is one of the pillars of Australia's pace attack, Gilchrist called Boland an apt replacement.

"Hazlewood was Australia's best bowler in Perth but having Boland playing here as his replacement is not bad. Boland is tall, but you wonder if the ball would have hit the stump if it had been Hazlewood. Boland has the ability to skid the ball through. It did so here. Rohit Sharmna's front foot was stuck and that's a good night," Gilchrist said on commentary.

India were all out for 180 at dinner on the opening day. The tourists lost six wickets in the second session after they were reduced to 82 for 4 at tea. Rishabh Pant (21), captain Rohit Sharma (3), Harshit Rana (0), Ravichandran Ashwin (22), Jasprit Bumrah (0) and Nitish Reddy (42) got out in the post-tea session as Australian bowlers continued their domination on the first day of the second Test.

Pacer Mitchell Starc was the wrecker-in-chief for Australia as he took six Indian wickets for 48 runs.

India squandered a promising start after opting to bat as they lost the plot within a few overs before tea.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit a century in the first Test, was out for a duck in the first ball of the match, while his opening partner KL Rahul was dismissed for 37.

Star batter Virat Kohli, who had also hit a hundred in the Perth Test, was dismissed for 7, while Shubman Gill was out for 31 off the bowling of Scott Boland just before dinner.

