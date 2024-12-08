The Indian cricket team didn't quite manage to stand up to Australia as the hosts maintained their unbeaten run in pink-ball Tests at the Adelaide Oval. After a 295-run victory against Australia in Perth, India succumbed to a 10-wicket defeat in the second Test on Sunday, triggering alarm over their World Test Championship final qualification hopes. India captain Rohit Sharma didn't quite mince words as he spoke to reporters after the second day's play in the press conference. The India captain admitted that batting was the biggest difference-maker between the two teams. "We didn't bat well, they batted well - That was the difference".

Rohit rued the team's inability to seize opportunities at crucial intervals of the game as both the batting and the bowling unit struggled to challenge Australian players the way they did in Perth.

"Disappointing week for us. We didn't play well enough to win the game and Australia played better than us. There were times in the game where we could have grabbed those opportunities but we failed to do that and that has cost us the game," said Rohit at the post-match presentation.

Rohit wasn't a part of the Indian team in the Perth Test but observed the proceedings in the middle from the dressing room. He said that the team was keen to repeat the same performance in Adelaide but it didn't quite happen.

"Yeah absolutely, I mean look you know what we did in Perth was very very special and we wanted to come out here and do that again but again we know that every Test match has its own challenge. We knew it was going to be challenging with the pink ball but again like I said you know Australia was better than us," said Rohit.

With the Brisbane challenge next, Rohit said that he is quite keen to move on to the next match, especially considering the happy memories India have at the Gabba.

"Yeah, we're quite looking forward to it. There's not much time in between as well. You know we just want to go out there and think about what we did right, you know in Perth and also what we did last time when we were here," said the captain.