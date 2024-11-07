The recent India A vs Australia A warm-up match made a lot of noise due to ball-tampering allegations against the visiting team. During the match, the umpires informed India A players that the ball has been changed as it was tampered with. Umpire Shawn Craig brought the development to Indian players' notice during the first unofficial Test. In a statement, Cricket Australia said that the ball had to be changed "due to deterioration", while both the managers and the captains were informed of the decision before the start of the day's play.

Now Fox Cricket, has released a video of the exact stump mic conversation.

Here's how it went

Shawn Craig: When you scratch it, we change the ball. No more discussion. Let's play. This is not a discussion.

Ishan Kishan: So we are going to play with this ball?

Craig: You're playing with that ball.

Ishan: That's a very stupid decision.

Craig: Excuse me. You will be on report for dissent. That is inappropriate behaviour. Because of your actions we changed the ball.

Kishan: Thank you!

Following that, a discussion took place in the Fox Cricket panel. The panel agreed that the way the Indian players showed dissent proved the 'might and force of India' in world cricket.

David Warner's wife, Candice, was also part of the discussion. She said, "It just goes to show the power of India and how strong they are. A lot of these umpires want to be part of the IPL."

One of the panelists then added: “India run the game. Every dollar that is raised in cricket, is raised by India. This change over the last few decades has been extraordinary.”

According to a report in The Indian Express, a player, requesting anonymity, denied tampering allegations, suggesting a "nail from the sideboards may have brushed the ball."

According to Cricket Australia's code of conduct, players involved in the ball tampering incident could be handed bans if the team is found to have intentionally changed the condition of the ball.

"Any action(s) likely to alter the condition of the ball which are not specifically permitted under Law 41.3.2 may be regarded as unfair," Cricket Australia's code of conduct reads.

After the controversy spiralled up, Cricket Australia issued a statement saying, the ball change happened "due to deterioration."