The third Test between India and Australia was brutally marred with rain. Within three days, the match was halted multiple times due to the heavy rain Brisbane. However, the Australian always had an edge over India right from the very beginning. Asked to bat first, Australia posted 445 with Travis Head scoring 152. Later, India were reduced to 51/4 at stumps on Day 3. Later on Day 4, the fans witnessed a heroic redemption from Australian batter Steve Smith.

On the first delivery of Day 4, Smith dropped a simple catch of KL Rahul on Pat Cummins' delivery. Smith, who was placed at the slip, failed to grab the catch as Rahul got a valuable lifeline at 33.

Later, Rahul went on to hit a half-century and was batting at 84 when Smith redeemed himself and took a stunner to dismiss the Indian batter. This time, spinner Nathan Lyon trapped Rahul, who tried to hit a boundary but ended up touching the thick edge on the ball.

WHAT A CATCH FROM STEVE SMITH!



Sweet redemption after dropping KL Rahul on the first ball of the day.#AUSvIND | #PlayOfTheDay | @nrmainsurance pic.twitter.com/d7hHxvAsMd — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 17, 2024

Smith, who was placed on the first slip, moved towards his right and took a stunning one-handed catch and prevented Rahul from completing his century.

At lunch on Day 4, India were 167/6 in 49 overs after KL Rahul struck 84, completing his second half-century of the series.

He was the only Indian batter who looked prepared for Australian pacers despite being repeatedly tested on the outside off-stump line. His front-foot defense and art of leaving the ball frustrated Australian pacers in the opening session.

The opening session of the day was a shared contest between the two sides. Australia bagged two crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma (10) and Rahul (84) while India added 116 runs to the scoreboard in the extended opening session, which saw 32 overs being bowled despite a brief rain interruption.