In a strange move by India's captain Rohit Sharma, Sarfaraz Khan was given the responsibility of keeping wickets for a few overs, after the team decided to give Rishabh Pant some rest. Sarfaraz, however, had his typical quirks behind the stumps, especially with skipper Rohit. Once, Sarfaraz even received a friendly punch from Rohit after failing to collect a ball. Later, Sarfaraz was also seen demanding the dismissal of Australian batter Hanno Jacobs as he had hit the ball twice.

As for the rules, a batter isn't technically allowed to strike the ball twice but can do so if the sole aim is to protect the ball from hitting the stumps.

In this case, Jacobs didn't really hit the ball with the intent of scoring runs but only ensured that the ball didn't threaten to disturb his stumps. Hence, Sarfaraz's passionate appeal wasn't considered.

While it looked like a pun initially, Sarfaraz did seem to be serious over the discussion. Jacobs even had to clarify his stance to the Indian.

Jacobs was eventually dismissed for 61 runs from 60 balls by Indian spinner Washington Sundar. Courtesy of his brilliant knock, Australia PM's XI managed to put 240 runs on the board. For India, Harshit Rana was the pick of the bowlers, picking up 4 wickets for 44 runs.

Opening batter Sam Konstas was the top-scoring batter for Australia PM's XI, registering a memorable ton (107 runs) in the pink-ball match.

In the match, a rather baffling decision from captain Rohit was also witnessed as premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who led the team in the Perth Test, didn't bowl a single over.