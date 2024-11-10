Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar analysed Abhimanyu Easwaran and KL Rahul's poor showing during the second match between India A and Australia A and also offered an important advice to batters making their first tour to the country. Ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting with Perth Test on November 22, KL and Easwaran got some much-needed game time in Australian conditions during the two unofficial Tests against Australia A. While Easwaran failed to touch 20-run mark in all four innings played, the experienced KL also failed to deliver, scoring 4 and 10 in the second match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

This puts doubt to their participation in the first Test at Perth. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to miss the match due to personal reasons and the race for opening spot is between these two players.

Speaking in a video by ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar said that the dismissal of India A batters is very similar to what any Indian batter would experience during their first time playing in Australia. He also added that the Indian team is heading into the tour as "underconfident" after a home series loss to New Zealand, with key players like Rohit and Virat Kohli not in form

Manjrekar also offered a word of advice, urging Indian batters to get rid of "Indian instincts" while playing and adapting to Australian conditions.

"I guess in many ways India have gone there (Australia) slightly underconfident because of what happened just prior to that tour (0-3 loss to New Zealand at home) and their main players Rohit and Virat clearly out of form," said Manjrekar.

"The dismissal that you saw of most Indian batters was typical of an Indian batter going to Australia and a pitch that has some juice in it where instinctively they are playing in a certain manner and are surprised by the the extra bounce and that happened to all of us."

"We went to Australia and that is why we needed time to get used to the bounce and instinctively sort of play a little higher than you would. So you have to get rid of the Indian instincts. KL and Easwaran, not a great start. So the battle between them heats up even more," he concluded.

While Easwaran could make his international debut after 101 first-class matches, 7,674 runs and 27 centuries, KL has plenty of Australian experience by his side. Against Australia, KL has scored 618 runs in 19 innings at an average of 34.33, with a century and six fifties and best individual score of 110. However in five matches in Australia, KL's numbers are poor, scoring 187 runs in nine innings at an average of 20.77, with a century to his name.

The much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia kicks off on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

The second Test, featuring the day-night format, will take place under lights at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10. Fans will then turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test from December 14 to 18.

The traditional Boxing Day Test, scheduled from December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, will mark the series' penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, promising an exciting climax to a highly anticipated series.

