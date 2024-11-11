Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir stood tall, defended his boys, laid down plans for the Australia tour as he addressed the media ahead of his flight for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gambhir shed light on a number of raging topics, be it Rohit Sharma's likely absence from the opening Test in Perth or the form of certain senior players. However, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar shared a rather shocking post on social media, asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to not send Gambhir for a press conference ever again.

Gambhir addressed the media for the first time since the Indian team's whitewash against New Zealand in a 3-match series at home. As expected some critical questions were posed in front of him but Gambhir remained unperturbed and dodged every bullet. Manjrekar, however, wasn't impressed.

"Just watched Gambhir in the press conference. May be wise for @BCCI to keep him away from such duties, let him work behind the scenes. He does not have the right demeanour nor the words when interacting with them. Rohit & Agarkar, much better guys to front up for the media," the former India cricketer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

During the press conference, Gambhir gave no clarity on captain Rohit Sharma's availability for Perth Test, but confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah will lead the team if the skipper misses out.

"Look, at the moment there is no confirmation, but we guys will let you know exactly what the situation will be. Hopefully, he is going to be available, but everything you want to get to know before the start of the series.

"Bumrah is the vice-captain, so obviously he will (lead the team). If Rohit is not available, he is going to lead in Perth," Gambhir added.

Gambhir also confirmed that KL Rahul and Abhimanyu Easwaran are the top candidates to open alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal if Rohit doesn't feature in the Perth Test.