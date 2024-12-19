Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that he will not be following R Ashwin's lead and retiring from international cricket during the ongoing Test series against Australia. Rohit has not enjoyed a good run of form lately and his horrible show has resulted in a lot of criticism from both fans and experts alike. Ashwin announced his retirement in the post-match press conference after the third Test match against Australia in Brisbane. When asked if Rohit will follow suit, he said that his numbers have not been good lately but as long as his body and mind are moving well, he will keep on playing for India.

"I have not batted well. There's no harm in accepting that. But I know what's in my mind, how I'm preparing myself. All those boxes are very much ticked. It's just about spending as much time as possible, which I'm pretty sure I'm just there. As long as my mind, my body, and my feet are moving well, I'm pretty happy with how things are planning out for me."

Rohit has not opened the batting in the past couple of matches with KL Rahul taking up the role in his place. However, his move to No. 6 has not worked out well as well as he has not scored a lot of runs.

"Sometimes those numbers can tell you that it's been a while since he's got big runs. But for a person like me, I think it's all about how I feel in my mind, what kind of prep I'm having before each game, and how I'm feeling about myself.

"That's the most important thing. And I'm feeling good about myself, to be honest. Runs are obviously not showing that, but inside it's a different feeling."

Rohit Sharma praised India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's decision to retire from international cricket, saying "some decisions are very personal" and the entire team has complete backing of Ashwin's thought process.

The 38-year-old broke the news of his retirement after India's fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane ended in a draw. He ended his career with 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Tests and became India's second-leading wicket-taker after legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble. He also scored six Test centuries and 14 fifties with the bat. His last international game was the day-night Test in Adelaide, where he took 1-53.

"See some decisions are very personal and I don't think questions should be asked or raised? Yeah, if a player has a choice, he has to be given that choice and somebody like Ash, who's been there for us for so many years, is allowed to make those kinds of decisions on his own. And we as teammates have to respect it. He was very sure about what he wanted to do. And the team has complete backing of his thought process," Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

