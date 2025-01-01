Former India cricketer, and now reputed pundit, Aakash Chopra stated that India captain Rohit Sharma's decision to open the batting in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25 was purely out of his own interest and not the team's. Rohit's decision - which forced KL Rahul to bat at No. 3 and saw Shubman Gill being dropped - backfired, as he failed to return to form and India lost. Aakash Chopra also delved on the topic of Rohit dropping himself for the final Test in Sydney.

"For the first time, captain Rohit took a call and it was totally in his interests. It was not in the team's interests. Let's be very honest. It can't be in the team's interests because Rahul was opening very well. Shubman Gill did well in 2023, he is the second-highest run-scorer," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"All this is because Rohit thought about himself, not in the best interests of the team. For the first time in his captaincy career. It didn't turn out fine. India were not able to draw," Chopra added.

Chopra stated that while MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli had tinkered with Rohit's batting position before during their captaincy stints, this was the very first time he did so himself for his own interest.

Opening the batting in the Melbourne Test, Rohit made only 3 and 9 in the two innings, as India were unable to save the Test on the final day.

"In the team's interest, will he sit out of the Sydney Test? I am not saying retirement, but dropping himself for the Sydney Test, saying 'I am not able to contribute. Okay, let Rahul open the batting, let Shubman Gill bat at No. 3," Chopra speculated.

Reports have also emerged that Rohit Sharma may announce his retirement from the longest format of the game after the fifth Test.